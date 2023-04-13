Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2023 season. The Flyboys will be led by manager Dennis Cook, hitting coach Mickey Tettleton, pitching coach Andy Collins and fourth coach Akeem Maynard.

Cook joins the Flyboys with 15 years of experience playing in the big leagues and 12 years of coaching experience, most recently in the Cape Cod League.

"We are looking forward to our summer in Greeneville and the opportunity to work with these players," said Cook.

Cook will be joined by Tettleton. Tettleton played 13 years in MLB with the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. Primarily a switch-hitting catcher, Tettleton finished his career as a two-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, and ranked eighth in major league history in career home runs by a switch-hitter.

"Mickey is a true professional, and he loves the chance to help develop these hitters," said Cook. "We were in the Cape together for a few summers and the impact he had on our hitters was incredible."

Tettleton recently served as the hitting coach for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League alongside Cook.

"I look forward to getting to Greeneville and meeting these players and helping them with their journey," Tettleton explained. "I can't wait to get there to have the opportunity to work with the coaching staff, front office and get to know the community."

Returning to the coaching staff for his second season with the Flyboys is Collins. Collins has been the head coach at Greeneville High School since 2016, winning the state championship in 2018 and regional championships three times. Collins started his coaching career at Gardner Webb University where he served as the assistant head coach until 2002. He continued his coaching career at various locations including Norcross High School in Georgia, Tusculum University and the Sunbelt League.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Flyboys to help win an Appalachian League championship while also developing some of the best arms in collegiate baseball," Collins exclaimed.

The Flyboys fourth coach will be Maynard. Maynard has recently coached with Florida Memorial University, breaking numerous hitting records during his time there. Maynard is also a veteran who served overseas in Afghanistan. He played baseball for the United States throughout Europe during his service as well as on the United States All-Military Team.

"We are beyond excited to have such a talented and knowledgeable group of coaches here in Greeneville this summer," said Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "These are all guys with a long and illustrious baseball career, and we cannot wait to see what they offer these players, our fans and the community."

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6, 2023. The first Flyboys home game at Pioneer Park will be June 7 vs. Johnson City.

