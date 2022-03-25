Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their main promotional nights for the 2022 season.

The Greeneville Flyboys Home Opener will take place on Monday, June 6 at 7:00pm. On Opening Night fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2022 magnet schedule presented by Greene County Tourism. Opening Night will also be a celebration of the 2021 Championship Season and will be the first of four Dollar Mondays of the season.

The first Friday game of the season on June 10 will feature a firework show post-game. Saturday, June 11 will feature the first theme night of the season, Margaritaville Night with a specialty island theme and post-game concert.

The Greeneville Flyboys' Friday, June 24 game will feature a celebrity appearance from Thomas Ian Nicholas who played Henry Rowengartner in "Rookie of the Year". The theme nights continue with Star Wars Night on June 25, featuring characters from the hit franchise roaming the concourse. The next day will flaunt the first of four Kids Club Sunday games. Visit the Flyboys Kids Club webpage to see how you can sign up for a free ticket to all 2022 Sunday home games.

Pioneer Park will host its biggest fireworks show of the year on Sunday, July 4 presented by the General Morgan Inn. On Friday, July 15, the Flyboys will host Princess Night featuring princess characters walking the concourse, and fans are encouraged to dress in costume. The following night, Saturday, July 16, there will be a specialty jersey auction presented by and benefiting the United Way of Greene County.

The final firework show of the season will be on Friday, July 22, and the following night will feature a t-shirt giveaway sponsored by Morning Pointe of Greeneville and Artistic Printers.

The final game of the regular season on Thursday, August 4 is Fan Appreciation Night with special discounts on all concessions.

Additional weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways for June, July, and August will be released later. Promotional schedule is subject to change.

Monday, April 25 at 10:00am, single game tickets will go on sale. The 2022 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, suites, and mini plans can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

