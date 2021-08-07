Greeneville Drops Regular-Season Finale at Home

GREENEVILLE - The Greeneville Flyboys closed the 2021 Appalachian League regular season with a 12-6 loss at home on Saturday against the Johnson City Doughboys. Greeneville finished with an 8-2 head-to-head record against Johnson City this season.

Greeneville (33-16-1) will face Pulaski (32-22) in the Appalachian League Championship Game after the River Turtles captured the East Division title on Friday. The winner-take-all game is scheduled for Monday, August 9 with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.

The Flyboys opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Trevor Austin gave Greeneville a 1-0 lead with a single into left field that allowed TJ Ash to score. Chris Williams followed with a run-scoring single of his own as Daylen Reyes scored to make it 2-0.

Johnson City rallied against Greeneville starter Ryan Franklin in the top of the second inning to gain a 3-2 advantage. A double into left field allowed three Doughboys to score and give Johnson City a one-run edge with one out. Franklin worked around any further damage with back-to-back groundouts to end the frame.

Brice Anders made his Greeneville debut and would work three scoreless frames while adding five strikeouts for the Flyboys. Anders needed just 57 pitches to get Greeneville through the middle-innings of the contest.

The Doughboys extended their lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning and would send 10 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh inning as seven runs scored to make it 11-2. Johnson City would add another run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 12-2.

Greeneville would rally with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Reyes hit his second home run of the season to make it 12-3. Following a walk and a hit batter, Williams delivered a single into right field that plated a pair of runs to trim the deficit to 12-5. Jaylon Lee continued his nice start in a Greeneville uniform with a run-scoring triple to make it 12-6.

Austin and Williams combined for six hits on the night for Greeneville, while Ash and Reyes each notched a pair of hits for the Flyboys. Sam Peddycord tossed the final 2.1 innings for Greeneville and recorded three strikeouts while surrendering one unearned run.

Greeneville returns to action on Monday as the Flyboys and Pulaski River Turtles will play for a championship at Pioneer Park. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

