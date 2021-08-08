Greeneville and Pulaski Set to Meet in Appy League Championship on Monday

August 8, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CARY, N.C. -- The Appalachian League and USA Baseball invite the local and national media to the 2021 Appalachian League Championship Game between the Greeneville Flyboys and Pulaski River Turtles in Greeneville, Tenn., at Pioneer Park.

The Appalachian League, in its inaugural season as a wood-bat collegiate league for rising freshmen and sophomores, wrapped up the 2021 regular-season schedule on Saturday and will decide a champion in Monday's winner-take-all game.

WHEN: Monday, August 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Pioneer Park

135 Shiloh Road

Tusculum, TN, 37745

Social Media: @AppyLeague on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Teams

The Pulaski River Turtles won the East Division in 2021 with a 32-22 regular-season record. Pulaski is managed by Clark Crist, who boasts 41 years of professional baseball experience and served as the manager of the East Division in the 2021 Appalachian League All-Star Game. Pulaski has two All-Appalachian League Team selections, including Ryan Johnson who earned All-Appalachian League honors at catcher, and Mark Trotta, who was named the All-Appalachian League third baseman. Additionally, eight members of the River Turtles were Appalachian League All-Stars in 2021.

The Greeneville Flyboys won the West Division with the league's best record, finishing the season 33-16-1. The team is led by 2021 Appalachian League Manager of the Year, Alan Regier, and features All-Appalachian League Team outfielder Homer Bush and Appy League Pitcher of the Year and All-Appalachian League right-handed pitcher Bryce Mayer. Mayer was also one of six Flyboys named to the league's inaugural All-Star Game.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 8, 2021

Greeneville and Pulaski Set to Meet in Appy League Championship on Monday - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.