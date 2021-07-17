Greene Paces Shutout, Lineup Erupts for 12 Runs in Nashville
July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
NASHVILLE - Hunter Greene struck out a Triple-A career-high nine batters over 5.0 scoreless innings and Jose Barrero posted a third straight three-hit game as the Louisville Bats blanked the Nashville Sounds 12-0 Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
Barrero finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI to pace a second consecutive offensive outburst from the Bats' lineup. Louisville pounded out 11 runs on 17 hits Friday before erupting for 12 runs on 15 hits during Saturday's contest.
TJ Friedl chipped in a pair of hits and scored three runs and Narciso Crook homered as part of his three-hit, three-run effort for the Bats. Louisville also pushed across a pair of runs on wild pitches in the both the first and fifth inning.
Greene returned to dominant form to pick up his second win of the season for the Bats. He recorded four of his strikeouts on 100 MPH+ pitches and whiffed the side in the third and fifth frame. With tonight's gem, Greene has now allowed just one earned run in 10.0ip over his last two starts.
Reiver Sanmartin (2.0ip), Edgar Garcia (1.0ip) and Tim Adleman (1.0) combined to complete the shutout with just one hit and one walk over 4.0 frames out of the bullpen.
The Bats will attempt to notch a series split with the Sounds Sunday at 7:15 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Michael Mariot (1-2, 2.53) will take the bump against Nashville's RHP Alec Bettinger (1-2, 2.78).
