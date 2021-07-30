Greene, Barrero Solid, But Bats Blanked by I-Cubs

Des Moines, IA - Top prospect Hunter Greene turned in his longest Triple-A outing, authoring a quality start with two runs over 6.0 innings, but a hanging slider spelled the difference as Frank Schwindel singled home a pair of runs to lead the Iowa Cubs to a 2-0 win over the Louisville Bats Thursday night at Principal Park.

Greene tossed 4.0 shutout innings before finding himself in a bases-loaded jam after giving up three consecutive singles in the bottom of the fifth. After recording a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Greene yielded a single to Schwindel on a line drive to center field that scored Iowa's only two runs on the night.

Greene ultimately finished with seven strikeouts for his third consecutive outing with at least seven punchouts. He entered the start ranked seventh in all of Minor League Baseball with 103 Ks on the year.

Iowa starter Justin Steele also worked a season-long in innings, throwing 5.0 scoreless frames with four hits and five strikeouts. Ryan Meisinger (2.0ip), former Reds hurler Tony Cingrani (1.0ip) and Ben Leeper (1.0ip) combined to complete the shutout.

Jose Barrero collected a pair of singles in the defeat and has now reached base safely in 22 straight games.

The Bats and the I-Cubs play game three of their six-game series on Friday at 8:08 p.m. at Principal Park. Louisville RHP Michael Mariot (2-3, 3.77) gets the starting nod against RHP Mike Hauschild (0-3, 6.37).

