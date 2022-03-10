Green Bay Rockers Unveil New Team Uniforms & Mascot at First Pitch Event

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers hosted a First Pitch event with season ticket holders, partners, and host families in on Wednesday, March 9th in the Club Level at Capital Credit Union Park. The First Pitch program featured new Rockers field manager Chris Krepline (krep-lean), who is the head baseball coach at Lawrence University, the unveiling of new team uniforms as well as new team mascot Rhodie. Everyone in attendance also enjoyed meeting a new member of the team, bat puppy Luke, who is being trained into the role this year by Lindsay Johnson of Miller Heights K9 Academy in Green Bay.

Krepline, who is about to enter his fourth season as the Head Coach at Lawrence University, led the team to the third-highest win total in school history a season ago. He spoke about his pitching background and focus on that aspect of the game for the Rockers, the assistant coaches that will join him in the dugout this summer, and some of the relationships he has forged with different baseball programs around the country to put this year's team together.

New team uniforms were unveiled with a home jersey and pants featuring royal blue pinstripes, road royal blue jersey and grey pants with a royal stripe, and an alternate jersey designed by Rockers graphic designer Alyssa Halverson. The unique, alternate jersey features the guitar with baseball laces that is incorporated into the primary team logo around the left shoulder with the guitar neck extending down the left pant leg, acting as the stripe of the pant. The Rockers will wear both the pinstripes and alternate jersey at Capital Credit Union Park throughout the summer.

In addition to the uniforms, the team also introduced fans to team mascot, Rhodie. For those unfamiliar with the entertainment industry, the road crew, or roadies, are support personnel who travel with a band on tour, usually handling every part of the concert productions except for performing music with the musicians. Director of Partnerships Brian Kuklinski told the story of how Rhodie always wanted to be a performer but ended up getting stuck as a roadie---until now. At each Rockers home game, Rhodie will have an opportunity to take stage and entertain the crowd every night while living out his dream.

To close out the program, a new member of the team was introduced to fans---bat puppy Luke! Luke is a chocolate lab that is being trained into the role this year by Lindsay Johnson of Miller Heights K9 Academy in Green Bay. He'll be close to six months old by the time Opening Day arrives but will be in-training during the season and the team can't wait to watch his development into a true professional.

