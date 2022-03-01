Green Bay Rockers Seek Applicants for $2,000 Youth Softball Grant

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a softball grant through the Northwoods League Foundation's 'Share the Glove' program.

Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, includes one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls.

"This is a great opportunity to team up with our long-time partner Rawlings while giving back to one of our local sports organizations to help grow the game," said Rockers vice president and general manager John Fanta.

A total of 25 grants are available across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations this year. Green Bay has been chosen to provide one softball grant for the 2022 season. All interested parties can complete an application HERE. From the applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the Rockers Home Opener scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st. The application deadline is Friday, April 15th.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

