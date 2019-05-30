Green Bay Riding Wave from Victory into Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - Two games into the season, the Booyah have taken advantage of their first road trip by splitting the first series with Traverse City. In game two yesterday, the sticks came alive and the Booyah scored 10 runs in its first victory of the season.

In his first career start with Green Bay, catcher Sean Meyer out of nearby Marian University tallied a hit and three RBI to lead all Booyah hitters. In addition to Meyer, Nick Kreutzer reached base all four times he came to the plate, walking on three separate occasions. Matt McDonald and Chase Hanson also picked up two hits and an RBI a piece.

On the rubber, sophomore Jack Mahoney out of Milwaukee was spectacular on Wednesday. Mahoney threw five innings, retiring the final 12 batters he faced in the Pit Spitters lineup. Out of the bullpen, Dave Rajeski and Sam Mathews threw in three total innings, allowing zero runs.

Today in Kalamazoo, Garrett Martin out of Marian steps onto the rubber for Green Bay. This season with Marian, Martin went 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA. On the mound for Kalamazoo, is Braydon Nelson out of St. Bonaventure University. Nelson went 2-6 with a 6.11 ERA on the year.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET in Kalamazoo. Green Bay spends the next two days in Kalamazoo before going to Capital Credit Union Park for the first time in history on June 1st. First pitch in Green Bay is also set for 7:05 CT.

