Green Bay Booyah Announce Non-Profit Initiative for 2021 Season

March 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah are proud to announce a new initiative to highlight area non-profit organizations. Through a generous partnership with Alliance Insurance Centers, the featured non-profit of the night will receive a $500 donation. Each night's featured non-profit will also be able to raise additional funds by running the nights 50/50 raffle and a ticket fundraiser, with $5 from every ticket sold going back to their organization. Most importantly, they will be able to share their stories and highlight their missions to that night's game attendees.

"Giving back to the communities where we do business is always a priority.Â The past year has been especially tough for non-profit organizations," said Mark Skogen, owner of the Green Bay Booyah. "We are excited to partner with Alliance Insurance Centers to highlight so many of these groups that make such a difference in our community."

Non-Profit Organizations can view a full list of opportunities and apply to be one of the 36 featured groups.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.