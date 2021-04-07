Green Bay Booyah Announce Fireworks and Bobblehead Giveaways

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah announced a second wave of promotions for the 2021 season today with the five fireworks shows and four bobblehead giveaways.

This season Pepsi is the presenting partner of all fireworks shows at Capital Credit Union Park. The first postgame fireworks show of the season will occur after the first Saturday home game, June 5th, following the Booyah and Dock Spiders game. The community and associates had so much fun last year that the team has announced two days full of fun over Fourth of July weekend. The festivities will begin on Saturday, July 3rd with the Booyah game beginning a bit earlier with a 4:05 afternoon start. Following the game, there will be live music by Panic Station followed by a fireworks show to cap off the evening. On Sunday, July 4th Johnny Wad will be performing at Capital Credit Union Park from 8-10pm followed by another fireworks display. Folks attending the Sunday event will be treated to two shows that evening with views of the downtown Green Bay show and the post-concert display at the stadium. The final two fireworks shows will occur on Saturday, July 31st and Friday, August 13th, following the final regular season home game of the season.

This year the team has also planned four bobblehead giveaway nights. The first one will occur on Saturday, June 26th as part of Prevea Salute to Healthcare Workers Night and will feature a Healthcare Rocky in scrubs and a mask. The second bobblehead of the season will be a vintage Booyah player bobblehead on Thursday, July 15th, presented by Auto Select. It was announced earlier this year that every Sunday the Booyah will don Green Bay G.O.A.T.S jerseys as a nod to their neighbors to the North. On Sunday, August 1st, the team will also be giving away a G.O.A.T.S bobblehead to the first fans through the gate, presented by Festival Foods. Prior to last season's delayed start, the team held a Media Celebrity bobblehead bracket challenge coinciding with the basketball tournament in March. Fans were able to vote on their favorite media personalities until a local duo was crowned contest champions. The final bobblehead of the season will be on Wednesday, August 11th and will feature Steve & Laura from Star 98, presented by Pepsi.

Stay tuned as additional promotions are released in the coming weeks for the 2021 season. A full listing is available by visiting www.booyahbaseball.com under the schedule-promotional schedule sub-tab.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

