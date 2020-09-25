Green Bay BOO-Yah to Host Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Event at Capital Credit Union Park

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah are excited to open the gates to Capital Credit Union Park on Halloween for a socially distanced Trick-Or-Treat event on October 31st from 1-3 pm.

Families will be invited onto the turf playing surface, providing plenty of space to allow kids to show off their costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe and controlled environment. The flow of participants will be controlled to move families from one station to the next to maintain social distancing standards. In addition, there will be one entrance and one exit to the stadium to ensure safety.

The Booyah are looking for area businesses to join in providing a fun afternoon for kids to enjoy. The team will set up "stations" around the warning track at Capital Credit Union Park. Each station will be staffed by a local business that would be passing out candy, or other goodies, to the kids while also receiving an opportunity to get their branding message out to the community.

Each business will provide:

- Candy or goodies to pass out to participating kids

- Staff for your station for 2 hours (1-3 pm)

The Booyah will provide:

- Table and chairs for business staff members

- Area to set up marketing display that the business may have

- Thank you message with company logo on video board during event

- Social media inclusion in all advertising for the event

If you are interested in becoming a business partner for this event or for more information please contact Corporate Advertising Manager Brian Kuklinski at [email protected] or at 920-621-1622.

