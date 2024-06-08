Green Bay Blizzard at Massachusetts Pirates

June 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Kicking off Week 13, the Green Bay Blizzard (8-2) face off against the Massachusetts Pirates (6-4) in a matchup with future seeding repercussions. Can Green Bay win their fifth straight, or will the Pirates bounce back from last week's loss?

