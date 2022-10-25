"Greek Night" September 22 Previews "Heritage Nights," New Theme Coming to WooSox '23

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Worcester Red Sox hosted the Syracuse Mets as they celebrated "Greek Night" at Polar Park. It was a preview of "Heritage Nights," a new, recurring theme coming to WooSox '23. The full promotional schedule for next season will be released before the holidays.

The "Greek Night" festivities began with a performance from Worcester St. Spyridon Greek Dance Troupe, led by dance instructors Mr. and Mrs. Dimitri and Chrisoula Vasiliadis.

Next, the WooSox honored two of the most beloved businesses in all of Worcester: Table Talk Pies and George's Coney Island, both of which are sponsors for the team. Both organizations' owners, Harry Kokkinis and Kathy Tsandikos, threw out a Ceremonial First Pitch, honoring the incredible legacies of their self-made Greek ancestors.

Harry Kokkinis, the owner of Table Talk Pies, and Kathy Tsandikos, the owner of George's Coney Island, simultaneously deliver a Ceremonial First Pitch.

Honored as the "Heart of Worcester" was the St. Spyridon Philanthropy Fund. Representing the fund was Parish President Georgia Parafestas; head of community relations and outreach, Christina Andrianopoulos; chairman of the Grecian Festival, Gus Giannakis; and throwing out the Ceremonial First Pitch was the presiding priest of the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Father Chris Stamas. Ordained to the priesthood in 1997, he has also served in Weston and Springfield. He has also published a children's book, several prayer books, and liturgical translations. $5 of every ticket purchased for Thursday's game using the "Greek Night" link was donated directly to the St. Spyridon Philanthropy Fund, for a grand total of at least $725.

Father Chris Stamas delivers a Ceremonial First Pitch on behalf of the St. Spyridon Philanthropy Fund.

Next to be honored was Michael Dukakis, a Brookline, MA native born to Greek immigrants who became one of the most prominent public servants in modern American history. After receiving degrees from both Swarthmore College and Harvard Law School, Dukakis served in Korea as a member of the United States Army, and later he entered the Massachusetts House of Representatives, where he served for 8 years. In 1975, he was inaugurated as the 65th Governor of Massachusetts and was later the 1988 Democratic nominee for president of the United States. Then, he became a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii, Northeastern University, and Harvard.

Former Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis delivers a Ceremonial First Pitch.

Honored as the "Hometown Hero" was the honorable Ed Augustus, who was influential in the building of Polar Park as Worcester's former city manager, always in the ear of Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino to make Worcester the future home of the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate. Before pre-game ceremonies, Suite 12A at Polar Park was dedicated to Augustus.

Suite 12A is dedicated to the former city manager of Worcester, Ed Augustus, who was instrumental in convincing Larry Lucchino and the PawSox to move to Worcester.

To wrap up the Greek pre-game ceremonies, the lead singer of "Fotia Live" and Worcester native Voula Berdos performed the Greek national anthem as the Greek flag was raised above the outfield wall.

The WooSox were defeated 4-2 in a close game with the Mets. Chris Murphy provided Worcester with a quality start, going 7 innings and allowing 2 runs (1 earned) while striking out 7. Pedro Castellano and Enmanuel Valdez drove in the WooSox' only runs.

The WooSox will host "Greek Night" again in June of 2023.

