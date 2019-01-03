Grebennikov Takes Leave of Absence

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are sad to announce that Viktor Grebennikov will be taking a leave of absence to deal with a family matter back in his hometown of Magnitogorsk, Russia. His return to the team is unknown at this time.

"We're sad for Viktor to have to leave the team at this time, but family is most important for all of us" head coach Andre Niec said. "I ask everybody respect Viktor's privacy and please let this situation handle itself at this time."

Grebennikov's FHL rights will belong to the Thunderbirds when he is ready to play again.

In a corresponding move, the Carolina Thunderbirds have signed Nicholas Metcalfe to the active roster. Metcalfe is a native of Stoneham, Massachusetts who retired after the 2014-15 season when he played for the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL and won the Slovakian second division title with HC Detva.

Carolina hits the road for two in New York playing the Elmira Enforcers on Friday night and the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night.

