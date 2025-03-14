Greater Nevada Field Will Host Reno Philharmonic's Patriotic Pops at the Field Concert on July 3rd, Tickets on Sale Now

RENO, Nev. - Following a fantastic audio and visual experience at Greater Nevada Field in 2024, the Reno Philharmonic will return to the ballpark for Patriotic Pops at the Field, set for Thursday, July 3rd, 2025.

This star-spangled celebration is once again led by fan-favorite Conductor Jason Altieri, and will include a mix of patriotic marches; pop favorites from Wicked, Harry Potter™ and composer John Williams; an Armed Forces Salute; and much more - concluding with a spectacular fireworks display (weather permitting). All ages welcome! Enjoy family friendly activities before the show on the concourse, including face painting, magicians, and a food-eating contest.

Gates open at 6:00pm, with a pre-show featuring Reno's own Eric Henry Andersen & Friends. Eric will also feature on several numbers on the main program with the orchestra, which begins at 7:00pm. In addition to Eric and his band, local vocalist Cliff Porter and artists from Reno's Biggest Little Circus organization will feature on the main program, making this year's event the biggest and best yet.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $15.00 for Reserved seating. Fans can purchase them online at https://www.milb.com/reno/team/club-information. And, for the first time this year, Family Four Packs of Reserved level tickets are available for just $50, making this unforgettable event even more accessible for families and larger groups. Additional details and premium ticket packages are available to buy through the ballpark's website.

"We're excited to welcome the Reno Philharmonic back to Greater Nevada Field for what has truly become a fantastic Independence Day tradition in the region," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Every year, the event brings unforgettable memories, and we're proud to continue making Greater Nevada Field a place where our community and all of Northern Nevada can come together."

The Reno Aces will begin their season in two weeks, on Friday, Mar. 28th at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The team returns home the following week for their home opener, and first six-game series, on Tuesday, April 1st against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

