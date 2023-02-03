Greater Nevada Field to Host Spring Breaks 7 Presented by Bass Camp Festival on March 17th
February 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: Show off your shamrocks at Reno's premier Electronic Dance Music party on St. Patrick's Day as Greater Nevada Field will host Spring Breaks 7 presented by Bass Camp Festival. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best emerald-clad bikinis and board shorts and enjoy a pint in its open-air atmosphere, featuring headline DJ/Producers and local artists.
WHO: The star-studded lineup of top House Music DJs, includes headlining acts; Bijou, SNBRN, and Wenzday, in addition to local DJ's Yo! Adrian, and Noah Klein.
WHEN: St. Patrick's Day - Friday, March 17, 2023, at 6:00 PM.
WHERE: Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field.
TICKETS: General Admission tickets start at $25.00 with VIP Tickets at $80.00. Tickets are available to purchase at www.greaternevadafield.com.
Greater Nevada Field is set to host the Reno Aces' Opening Day on March 31st, as they host their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at 2:05 p.m. PT. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
