Greater Nevada Field to Host Slaughter House Halloween Attraction

RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field has announced the return of "Slaughter House" during the Halloween season. In addition, Fright Fest Productions will introduce a brand-new attraction: Laughter House. Laughter House is a great destination for kids who want the Halloween fun without the frights.

Fright Fest Productions will host the annual Halloween attraction coursing through Greater Nevada Field from Thursday, October 5 through October 31.

The Slaughter House runs every Thursday through Saturday from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. for the entire month of October. Slaughterhouse will also be open Tuesday the 30th and Halloween (Wednesday) the 31st from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

"We're very excited to once again team with the Greater Nevada Field and host our annual event in Downtown Reno," said Fright Fest Productions Owner Eli Kerr. "This is our 13th anniversary of the "Slaughter House" in Northern Nevada and we have even more scares in store this year."

Hours of operation are 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday for Laughter House.

The Laughter House will run from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. only on Sundays during the month of October.

General admission tickets will be available for $17, VIP Speed Pass for $24, and Ultimate Slaughter House Experience tickets for $30. For the second consecutive year, Slaughter House will offer a "Terror Train" where fans can take a haunted train ride through Greater Nevada Field. Tickets for the Terror Train will be available for $10. Laughter House tickets are available for just $10. Buy Tickets Here

A portion of all proceeds from "Slaughter House" benefit the Washoe County School District Children in Transition Program. For tickets, information and attraction hours, visit greaternevadafield.com. Follow Greater Nevada Field all year long on Twitter (@greaternevadafield) or like on Facebook.

