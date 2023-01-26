Greater Nevada Field to Host Job Fair for Upcoming Aces Season on Saturday

WHAT: The Reno Aces are hiring! And will be hosting an in-person job fair for positions in multiple departments.

WHO: Local residents with enthusiasm and want to be a part of the Reno Aces season.

WHEN: Saturday, January 28th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PST.

WHERE: Greater Nevada Field at the 250 Lounge, upstairs at the ballpark. Signage will be displayed to help prospective job seekers to the correct location.

WHY: The Aces are looking to fill part-time season positions for the upcoming 2023 season. Positions include opportunities in the following departments:

Control Room

Have the opportunity to work at Reno Aces baseball games and other special Aces Events.

Positions available in broadcast production and video board.

Guest Services Staff

Ushers, ticket taking, parking, and security for Aces fans at games.

Friendly personalities who can stand and/or walk for the duration of the events.

4-5 hours available per home game.

Operations Associates

Provide cleaning and maintenance inside Greater Nevada Field.

All hours available with higher availability during events.

Promo Team/Mascot

Provide in-game entertainment and promotions at all Aces games.

Individuals who are friendly and have outgoing personalities with an attention to detail.

4-5 hours available per home game.

Retail Associate

Provide customer service for guests inside the team store and Greater Nevada Field.

Requires learning of sales software

Event-based positions (5-7 hours per game), with additional hours available.

Ticket Agent

Handle ticketing questions and sales throughout the workday and live events.

Requires learning ticket systems.

Hours vary from standard workday to live event coverage.

HOW: Job seekers can come to the job fair and apply in person at Saturday's Job Fair or apply online at Renoaces.com.

PARKING: Parking will be available at the Basin Street Garage, located across the street from Greater Nevada Field on 2nd Street. Access to this lot is on Ballpark Lane, across the street from the Marriot Courtyard Hotel.

The Aces' Opening Day is on March 31st, as they host their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at 2:05 p.m. PT. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

