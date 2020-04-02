Greater Nevada Field to Host Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces, 1868 FC, and Greater Nevada Field are partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to provide drive-thru distributions of the Mobile Harvest program on April 7 & 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. for community members in need of both shelf-stable and perishable food items.

Community members will have the ability to participate in a grab-n-go food distribution line located in the parking lots adjacent to the rotunda at Greater Nevada Field. Volunteers will be in place to help the flow of traffic.

Because the safety of the clients, volunteers, and staff of the Food Bank are of utmost importance, it is asked that anyone attending a distribution take the following precautions:

Please keep safe social distances from others

Whenever possible, please limit the number of household members who attend distributions

We recommend 1 person per household

If you are ill, please do not attend a distribution

Clients may have a friend or neighbor pick up from a distribution on their behalf by simply writing a short note to be presented when food is picked up

Practice frequent and thorough handwashing with soap

Remember to sneeze or cough away from others and into your elbow when possible

Volunteers and employees are wearing gloves and sanitizing surfaces for the protection of all served through Food Bank program

If households are in need of help during this difficult time, they are encouraged to reach out to the Food Bank at 775-331-3663 or by visiting the Get Help section of FBNN.org to find the distributions closest to them.

"We are so grateful to the Reno Aces and 1868 FC for allowing us to use their lot for distribution of our Mobile Harvest program," Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada said. "Because of their partnership, we are able to operate drive-through distributions that are much safer for everyone involved. It is so important for the community to work together during this challenging time and we are very grateful."

"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the Northern Nevada Food Bank's Mobile Harvest distribution program by hosting at the Greater Nevada Field parking lots," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said. "We are here for the community and are happy to have found a way to contribute."

"The Northern Nevada Food Bank is a vital part to this community every single day, and we are here to lend a helping hand during these uncertain times," 1868 FC General Manager of Business Operations Doug Raftery said. "We appreciate what they do for our area, especially in this time of need."

For more information on the Reno Aces or Reno 1868 FC, visit the teams' websites at renoaces.com and reno1868fc.com. For more information on the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, visit fbnn.org.

