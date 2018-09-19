Greater Nevada Field, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Brings Teton Gravity Research Winter Film to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field, in collaboration with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe partner, to bring the one-night-only premiere of Teton Gravity Research's winter film "Far Out," presented by REI, to Downtown Reno on Thursday, October 11. Signaling the rapidly approaching start to the winter season, the screening is friendly for all ages and will include music from DJ Full Watts HiFi and prizes from the film's partners at Yeti, Atomic, Volkl, Outdoor Research, The North Face and more.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the film beginning upstairs at Greater Nevada Field at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased in advance online at https://bit.ly/2M76TeS. Tickets purchased on the day of the viewing will be available for $13.

TGR's "Far Out" embodies the imagination as much as it does a physical space. It is the quest to seek out undiscovered realms and inspire new waves of creativity, enlightenment, and progression. It is the quest to be blown away. The film follows the perspective of an athlete as he embarks on a journey to one of the most remote and unexplored mountains ranges on the planet, the Albanian Alps. While the final destination itself appears to be the ultimate goal, it is the collective of athletes, experiences, and the array of locations around the world that inevitably drive the season's adventure.

Film Locations:

Purcell Mountains, BC; Kamchatka; Crazy Mountains, Montana; Slovenian Alps; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Girdwood, Alaska; Crested Butte, Colorado

Featured Athletes:

Nick McNutt, Robin Van Gyn, Fabian Lentsch, John Collinson, Jeremy Jones, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Elyse Saugstad, Ian McIntosh, Sean Jordan, Sam Smoothy, Tim Durtschi, Dane Tudor, Parkin Costain, Angel Collinson, Clayton Vila, Colter Hinchliffe, Kai Jones, Griffin Post, Cam Riley, Mark Carter, Hadley Hammer

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is targeting an October 26, 2018 opening, weather and conditions permitting. The resort offers one of the longest seasons in the region, and the most convenient access from Reno and North Lake Tahoe. With season pass rates ranging from $199-599 through September 30, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe also has season pass options that fit any schedule and budget. Learn more or purchase a pass at www.skirose.com/season-pass-options/.

