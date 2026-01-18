'Great Technician' Anthony Hernandez Added to Club's 1st Pro Roster, Joins Tiago Dias, Reid Sproat as Returning Players

Published on January 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Anthony Hernandez, a defender who excelled for Fort Wayne Football Club the past two seasons, has agreed to terms and rejoined the club for its first season in professional soccer.

His addition to the roster Sunday is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Fort Wayne FC this season," Hernandez said. "After spending the past two summers here, it truly feels like home and I'm eager to be part of the team. I can't wait to play in front of the home crowd, contribute on the field, and help make this a successful year."

Fort Wayne FC will open its inaugural USL League One season March 7 at FC Naples in Naples, Florida, kicking off a stretch of five straight road matches before the first event at Fort Wayne FC Park - May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.

"To have Anthony continue with us as we move into USL League One is a great comfort. Simply put, Anthony is a Fort Wayne player," said Fort Wayne FC's head coach, Mike Avery. "Anthony is a great technician, and he handles the ball with precise control while executing at top speed. Anthony plays with passion, is a team-first guy, and aligns with how we see the game."

Hernandez is the sixth player to join the roster, which also includes Javier Armas, Tiago Dias, JP Jordan, Michael Rempel and Reid Sproat.

Hernandez, 22, played at Bowling Green the past three years, totaling six assists over 53 matches, 43 of which he started. The native of Pickerington, Ohio, was one of only three Falcons to start every match last season, when he assisted on two goals.

"Anthony is a young player, but he also brings a lot of valuable experience," Avery said. "He has been around USA youth national team environments, he was a part of the Columbus Crew Academy, he was a regular starter in a top college program at Bowling Green, and he was an essential piece of the last two division titles we won with Fort Wayne FC at the USL League Two level.

"Anthony's best football is ahead of him, and we are excited to play a part in his continued development and success."

Hernandez appeared in 26 matches for Fort Wayne FC in 2024 and 2025 combined - helping the team to back-to-back appearances in the conference semifinals - and his 2025 season included a key goal, in a 2-0 victory over Lexington SC, and an assist. Dias and Sproat also played for Fort Wayne FC last season in USL League Two, a pre-professional level of soccer.

Fort Wayne FC's first training camp in pro soccer will open Jan. 26 at Concordia High School.

Fort Wayne Football Club roster

Javier Armas, midfielder, 26 years old

Tiago Dias, defender, 24 years old

Anthony Hernandez, defender, 22 years old

JP Jordan, midfielder, 22 years old

Michael Rempel, defender, 24 years old

Reid Sproat, defender, 24 years old







