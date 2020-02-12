Great Smoky Mountain Auto Fest Returns to Smokies Stadium

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced they will host the 2020 Great Smoky Mountain Auto Fest presented by The Diner Rats Car Club, Inc. on Saturday, October 17, 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The two-day auto event will feature an open car show, autocross, 50/50 raffle, 10 cash giveaways of $500, music, door prizes, and more. 24-hour security will be provided on Friday and Saturday night and there will also be a special awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon at 2:00p.m. for registered participants.

Fans are encouraged to register for the Auto Fest as soon as possible, as registration for the event is limited. People interested in the event are advised to visit www.smokiesbaseball.com/autofest to purchase tickets and register cars for the show.

"The Great Smoky Mountain Auto Fest is an open car show that creates a friendly atmosphere at a great location," stated Diner Rats Car Club Member Jack Manes. "After bringing back the show four years ago, we are continually growing and are excited to see what will come next."

Car registration will cost $25 and provides admission for two people. If car clubs bring 10 or more cars, they can receive a discounted registration price at $20 and reserved parking. For those who register on the day of the show, pricing will be $30. General admission spectator tickets are just $8/person.

For more information on the event, please contact Alex Eleas at 865-286-2300 or via email at events@smokiesbaseball.com. Fans can also receive more information by checking out smokiesbaseball.com/autofest.

