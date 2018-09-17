Great Smokies Shootout has Positive Economic Impact on the Community

September 17, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





The Hickory Metro Sports Commission hosted the 2018 Great Smokies Shootout basketball tournament over Memorial Day Weekend. More than 185 youth basketball teams from seven states and 2000 players participated in the 2018 event, which was held in Hickory for the eighth year in row.

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission would like to thank the following school systems, Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools & Alexander County Schools, as well as Lenoir Rhyne University, Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory Christian Academy, the City of Hickory, and the City of Newton for working with HMSC to provide the use of over 20 different gyms for the event.

The Hickory Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates economic impact from this year's event to be in excess of $940,000. That brings the eight year economic impact to well over $7.5 million dollars. Over 500 hotel room nights were occupied, the restaurants were visibly crowded and some area attractions had welcomed visitors.

According to Joe Carrington, Program Director for the Basketball Club of Western NC who conducted the tournament, "Hickory continues to be a tremendous region for us to hold our tournament. We look forward to returning next memorial day weekend."

"This event is great for the area and provides a significant economic impact," noted Mark Seaman, Chairman of the Hickory Metro Sports Commission. "The Sports Commission has worked hard to make sure the tournament runs without a hitch each year. We look forward to hosting this tournament for many years to come."

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission is a non-profit organization whose mission is to further the quality of life through the development, promotion, and recruitment of sporting events and activities to the Greater Hickory area. For more information about the Sports Commission visit www.hickorymetrosports.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 17, 2018

Great Smokies Shootout has Positive Economic Impact on the Community - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.