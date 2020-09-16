Great Prizes, Food Pre-Order Deals Highlight September 26 Bingo Night

September 16, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are introducing a host of exclusive prizes with delicious food selections for pre-order for Bingo Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m.

For just $10, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the first Bingo game beginning at 7 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or via this link.

The following prizes will be awarded to winners of the 10 Bingo Night games, with the grand prize being a Jumbo Shrimp jersey:

1: (Straight Line) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

2: (X) Two gallons of Publix ice cream

3: (T) $100 gift certificate to Dave & Buster's

4: (Baseball Diamond) Four Jumbo Shrimp Dugout Mugs and four drinks

5: (H) Jumbo Shrimp jersey

6: (Border) Jumbo Shrimp team-issued bat

7: (X) Jumbo Shrimp team-issued workout set (shirt, shorts, hat)

8: (Small Square) Jumbo Shrimp jersey

9: (Pyramid) Jumbo Shrimp player-signed baseball (signed by a random player)

10: (Goal Post) $100 to spend in the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store (must be redeemed on Sept. 26, no change given)

Food options, which may be ordered for either event, must be pre-purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 23, by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or ordering via this link. The menu is as follows:

ENTRÃES

OPTION 1- $40

Pizza cut in 8 or 12 slices (up to three toppings can be selected: pepperoni, pineapple, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon). (4) Large Souvenir Popcorn.

OPTION 2 - $40

(4) Souvenir Helmet Shrimp & Pulled Pork Nachos: BBQ Pork, Mayport Jumbo Shrimp topped with green onions and cheese.

DESSERTS

OPTION 1 - $30

Funnel Cake Fries Explosion

1 lb. of Funnel Cake Fries with strawberry glaze, swirl of whipped cream, and topped with cherries. Serves four.

OPTION 2 - $30

Hot Cookie

Two enormous, freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies, topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. Serves four.

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced table or area.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 16, 2020

Great Prizes, Food Pre-Order Deals Highlight September 26 Bingo Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.