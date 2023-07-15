Great Lakes Double-up Fort Wayne, 6-3
July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - TinCaps left fielder Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) launched his league-leading 14th homer of the year Saturday, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) bested Fort Wayne, 6-3, at Dow Diamond.
The 22-year-old Martorella also is tied for the Midwest League lead in RBIs with 61. He finished the game 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and two RBIs. He's also fourth in the league in walks (50).
First baseman Carlos Luis also chipped in two hits, including an RBI double in the sixth.
Fort Wayne (11-6, 43-40) jumped out to an early two-run lead on Martorella's first-inning home run to right field, which came shortly after center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) walked and stole second.
But Great Lakes (11-6, 56-26) hung a crooked number in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four times, highlighted by second baseman Max Hewitt's two-run single.
The 'Caps responded with a run in the sixth thanks to Luis' RBI hit, but the Loons added two more in the bottom of the sixth. Right fielder Chris Alleyne roped a run-scoring triple prior to Hewitt's sacrifice fly, making the score 6-3, which would end up being the final tally.
Relievers Chris Lincoln and José Geraldo each had scoreless outings out of the bullpen.
Fort Wayne slips into a tie for first with Great Lakes, with both teams starting the second half with an 11-6 record. But since the Loons were first half Eastern Division champions, the TinCaps still hold a 2 1/2 game lead on Dayton for a playoff spot.
Next Game: Sunday, July 16 @ Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon
Loons Probable Starter: RHP Yon Castro
Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2023
- Kernels Score Five Times in the First Inning, Top Beloit 9-7 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Hang on for 3-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Great Lakes Double-up Fort Wayne, 6-3 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Four-Run Fifth Propels Loons Past TinCaps - Great Lakes Loons
- Furious Sky Carp Rally Comes Up Just Short - Beloit Sky Carp
- Wisconsin Gets Clutch Two-Out Hits to Rally Past Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains vs. Dragons Washed Away - Lake County Captains
- Allen, Caps Use Early Offense to Edge Lugnuts, 3-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dragons Rained-Out on Saturday at Lake County; Doubleheader Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 15 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Costly 9th Inning Errors Hand Cubs Series Opener vs River Bandits - South Bend Cubs
- One of a Kind Quilt Auction to Benefit Women's Center Now Online - South Bend Cubs
- Davenport Delivers 5 Scoreless Innings of Relief in 8-2 Win Over Dayton - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Great Lakes Double-up Fort Wayne, 6-3
- TinCaps Game Information: July 15 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)
- Loons Edge TinCaps, 3-2
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 14 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)
- Marcos Castañon Wins Midwest League Player of the Week Award