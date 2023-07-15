Great Lakes Double-up Fort Wayne, 6-3

July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - TinCaps left fielder Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) launched his league-leading 14th homer of the year Saturday, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) bested Fort Wayne, 6-3, at Dow Diamond.

The 22-year-old Martorella also is tied for the Midwest League lead in RBIs with 61. He finished the game 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and two RBIs. He's also fourth in the league in walks (50).

First baseman Carlos Luis also chipped in two hits, including an RBI double in the sixth.

Fort Wayne (11-6, 43-40) jumped out to an early two-run lead on Martorella's first-inning home run to right field, which came shortly after center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) walked and stole second.

But Great Lakes (11-6, 56-26) hung a crooked number in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four times, highlighted by second baseman Max Hewitt's two-run single.

The 'Caps responded with a run in the sixth thanks to Luis' RBI hit, but the Loons added two more in the bottom of the sixth. Right fielder Chris Alleyne roped a run-scoring triple prior to Hewitt's sacrifice fly, making the score 6-3, which would end up being the final tally.

Relievers Chris Lincoln and José Geraldo each had scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

Fort Wayne slips into a tie for first with Great Lakes, with both teams starting the second half with an 11-6 record. But since the Loons were first half Eastern Division champions, the TinCaps still hold a 2 1/2 game lead on Dayton for a playoff spot.

Next Game: Sunday, July 16 @ Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon

Loons Probable Starter: RHP Yon Castro

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

