Great Falls Evens Series Behind 16 Hit Effort

August 23, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads would begin Sunday evening's contest opposite the Great Falls Voyagers with a bang scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Nick Gatewood would deliver the big blow on a 3-run blast to highlight the action. The Voyagers would have plenty to say offensively throughout the game however to flip the script. Behind a 16 hit effort from the offense, The Voyagers would pull away down the stretch in a 13-8 victory.

Great Falls would have a quick answer to the PaddleHeads rally in the first bringing 5 runs to the plate to take a 5-4 advantage in the second. A pair of doubles in the inning from Zane Zurbrugg, and Ben Norman would highlight the Voyagers efforts as two runs would score in both instances. Great Falls recorded 5 hits in the inning and brought 11 batters to the plate. Zurbrugg finished 2-for-5 while Norman was 3-for-6.

McClain O'Conner would bring the PaddleHeads level on the very first pitch of the bottom of the second inning launching a solo blast over the wall in left to make the score 5-5. Another long ball from Zach Almond in the third would help Missoula tie the game once again at 7 in the next inning as both offense would trade blows in the early going. It was home run number 23 on the season for Almond which currently leads the Pioneer League.

Things would begin to unravel for Missoula in the sixth, and seventh innings however when 6 runs would score in those frames combined to give Great Falls a 5-run advantage. Breydon Daniel would get things started in earnest in the sixth driving in a pair on a 2-out RBI single to give the Voyagers a 10-8 advantage a lead they would never relinquish.

After a 1-out single from Kyle Crowl in the seventh, Jacob Olson would drive one over the top of the foul pole in left to bring a pair more to make the score 13-8. It would be the former Cub farm hand's first home run in a Voyager uniform. Olson would finish the game 2-for-3.

After the Voyagers claimed the lead in the middle innings, Aaron Kern would take Great Falls the rest of the way in 3 fabulous innings out of the pen. The Minot State product allowed only 2 hits over those frames while striking out a pair. Kern has been on a roll in the month of August having not allowed a single earned run in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

Things in the Northern Division picture in the second half standings have tightened significantly in recent days as the PaddleHeads (17-15) trail the Billings Mustangs (17-14) by a half game entering action Monday with the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-14) also in the mix. The Voyagers (14-18) will look to claim their second consecutive series win opposite the PaddleHeads in the rubber match on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

