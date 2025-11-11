Grayson Allen ERUPTED for Career-High 42 PTS & 10 3PM vs. Pelicans!

Published on November 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.