Graves, Threshers Shut out Mets 6-0

May 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Three Clearwater pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory for the Threshers over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Clover Park.

Threshers starter Mavis Graves allowed one hit over 6.0 innings to claim his fifth win. He walked two and struck out nine. The only hit he gave up was a leadoff single to Ronald Hernandez in the fifth inning.

Mets starter Franklin Gomez was matching Graves until the fourth inning. Gomez had not given up a hit for the first three innings but the first two batters of the fourth reached on a walk and single. That brought up Devin Saltiban who lined a three-run homer to left for a 3-0 Clearwater lead.

Gomez ended up pitching 5.1 solid innings. He scattered three hits and was charged with four runs (three earned). He walked three and struck out eight.

The Threshers added on runs in the sixth on a passed ball, the eighth on a RBI single by Keaton Anthony and a sac fly in the ninth by Bryson Ware.

Thresher reliever Ethan Chenault did not give up a hit in seventh or eighth inning. Drew Garrett pitched the ninth with two strikeouts to clinch the shutout.

Mets reliever Jeremy Peguero made his team debut and logged 2.2 innings of relief behind Gomez. He gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Threshers have won four in a row since the Mets won the opener of the series on Tuesday.

The Mets (14-30) and Threshers (31-13) wrap up their six-game series with the finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Veterans can get a $5 ticket for themselves and one guest at the ticket window.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.