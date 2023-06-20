Grasshoppers Take First Game of Home Series Against the Dash 10-7, in Eight Innings

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 10-7 on Tuesday, June 20, in eight innings due to inclement weather. The Grasshoppers improved to 34-28 while the Dash fell to 34-27. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 12-10 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps to the Dash's one.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers were Mike Jarvis and Jase Bowen. Jarvis went 3-4 with two runs scored and Bowen went 3-3 with two runs scored. Shawn Ross and Maikol Escotto both tallied home runs for the Hoppers.

Righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington started on the mound for Greensboro and tallied four strikeouts and gave up six hits, three runs (two earned), and three free bases on 2.2 innings of work. Jack Carey recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Chase Plymell took the loss for the Dash and fell to 3-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Dash on Wednesday, June 21, at 12:00 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers Day game and White Claw Wednesday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

