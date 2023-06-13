Grasshoppers Take Down the Drive 12-2, in the First Game of Its Away Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 12-2 on Tuesday, June 13. The Grasshoppers improved to 32-24 on the season while the Drive fell to 32-26. Greensboro outhit Greenville 14-9 as the Drive had five mishaps.

Leading at the plate was infielder Tsung-Che Cheng as he went 3-5 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Will Matthiessen and Brenden Dixon each recorded a home run for the Grasshoppers while Tres Gonzalez and Sammy Siani each tallied a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he recorded eight strikeouts and gave up six hits, one earned run, and one free base, on five innings of work. Chandler recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-2 on the season.

Aaron Perry took the loss for the Drive for his first of the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its away series against the Drive tomorrow, Wednesday June 14. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

