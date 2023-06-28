Grasshoppers Fall, 7-2 to Crawdads in First Game of Away Series

HICKORY, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell 7-2 against the Hickory Crawdads in the first game of its away series on Tuesday, June 27. The Crawdads improved to 4-0 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 1-3. Hickory outhit Greensboro 7-6 as both teams had two mishaps.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Tres Gonzalez as he went 2-5 with one double and one RBI. Mike Jarvis, Jackson Glenn, Jase Bowen, and Ernny Ordonez each tallied hits for the Hoppers.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher JP Massey as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up three hits, five earned runs, and four free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Massey took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-1 on the season.

Leury Tejada took the win for the Crawdads and improved to 3-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Crawdads tonight Wednesday, June 28. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

