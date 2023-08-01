Grasshoppers Defeat the Tourists 4-2, in First Game of Its Home Series
August 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists 4-2, in the first game of its home series on Tuesday, August 1. The Grasshoppers improved to 13-17 in the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 14-17 as Asheville outhit Greensboro 7-3.
Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Nick Cimillo as he went 1-2 with one run scored. Following behind were Tres Gonzalez and Jase Bowen as they both tallied a home run for Greensboro. Bowen tops the South Athlantic League in home runs with 19.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied a season-high 11 strikeouts and gave up four hits, one run, and one free base on seven innings of work. Thomas recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-3 on the season. Ryan Harbin (1) and Jake Stevenson (3) both recorded a hold while Cy Nielson tallied his ninth save of the season for first in the SAL.
DeVos took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 2-2 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back at home against the Tourists tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2 at 12:00 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for White Claw® Wednesday at the Hoppers' day game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2023
- Anthony Homers in 2-1 Loss to Braves - Greenville Drive
- Sasaki Finishes Homer Shy of Cycle in Hot Rods' 10-2 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Anthony Homers in 2-1 Loss to Braves - Greenville Drive
- Jett's Joyous Cyclones' Debut Derailed by BlueClaws - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Winston-Salem Drops Game One Against Bowling Green, 10-2 - Winston-Salem Dash
- BlueClaws Score Four in Sixth, Top Cyclones 6-3 for Sixth Straight Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Blue Rocks Surge for Late Comeback - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Bellozo Perfect, and Limited, in 4-2 Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Grasshoppers Defeat the Tourists 4-2, in First Game of Its Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Downed by Blue Rocks, 8-4 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- HVR Game Notes - August 1, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Series Tie Slips by Blue Rocks - Wilmington Blue Rocks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Defeat the Tourists 4-2, in First Game of Its Home Series
- Grasshoppers Drop to Dash, 7-2 in Final Game of Home Series
- Grasshoppers Take Down the Dash, 13-4 on Saturday Evening
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 13-9 on Friday Evening
- Grasshoppers Continue Their Win Streak Over The Dash With A 6-5 Victory