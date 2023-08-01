Grasshoppers Defeat the Tourists 4-2, in First Game of Its Home Series

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists 4-2, in the first game of its home series on Tuesday, August 1. The Grasshoppers improved to 13-17 in the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 14-17 as Asheville outhit Greensboro 7-3.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Nick Cimillo as he went 1-2 with one run scored. Following behind were Tres Gonzalez and Jase Bowen as they both tallied a home run for Greensboro. Bowen tops the South Athlantic League in home runs with 19.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Thomas Harrington as he tallied a season-high 11 strikeouts and gave up four hits, one run, and one free base on seven innings of work. Thomas recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-3 on the season. Ryan Harbin (1) and Jake Stevenson (3) both recorded a hold while Cy Nielson tallied his ninth save of the season for first in the SAL.

DeVos took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 2-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back at home against the Tourists tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2 at 12:00 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for White Claw® Wednesday at the Hoppers' day game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

