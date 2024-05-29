Grasshoppers Defeat the Tourists, 11-6, in First Game of Its Away Series

May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists, 11-6 on Tuesday, May 28, for the first game of its away series. Greensboro improved to 27-19 on the season while the Tourists fell to 20-25. Greensboro outhit Asheville 12-9 as the Grasshoppers had three mishaps to the Tourists two.

Designated hitter, Nick Cimillo led at the plate for the Grasshoppers as he went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder P.J. Hilson followed close behind as he went 2-4 with two runs scored. Infielder Charles McAdoo went 2-5 with two doubles and three RBI while outfielder Hudson Head went 2-5 with two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Jack Brannigan, Termarr Johnson, Maikol Escotto, and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was catcher John Garcia as he went 2-5 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Cam Fisher followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Austin Deming, Yamal Encarnacion, Ryan Johnson, Luis Encarnacion, and Anthony Sherwin.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and two free bases on 5.97 innings of work. Darvin Garcia recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was Trey Dombroski as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up four hits and four runs (three earned) on 3.2 innings of work. Dombroski took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 2-6 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series in Asheville, N.C. against the Tourists today, Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35 p.m. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.