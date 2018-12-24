Graovac Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Stockton Heat forward Tyler Graovac has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 23, 2018.

Graovac scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games last week while etching his name in the AHL record books.

Graovac ended a nine-game drought with a goal against Bakersfield on Wednesday night, setting up a triumphant return to Iowa over the weekend. In his first appearance at Wells Fargo Arena since spending four seasons with the Wild, Graovac notched a goal and an assist on Friday night, then picked up four points on Saturday while becoming just the second player in AHL history to score three shorthanded goals in one game.

Graovac has registered 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 26 games for Stockton this season, tied for the team scoring lead. The sixth-year pro from Brampton, Ont., has skated in 281 career AHL contests with Stockton, Hershey and Iowa, totaling 71 goals and 83 assists for 154 points. Selected by Minnesota in the 2011 NHL Draft, Graovac has also collected seven goals and two assists in 62 career NHL games with Minnesota and Washington.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Graovac will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Heat home game.

