Granite State Baseball Dinner Donation Total Surpasses $1.8 Million Since 2007

Manchester, N.H. - Continuing the team's holiday season tradition, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate), in partnership with the Ted Williams Museum, announced today that the proceeds generated from the 2019 Granite State Baseball Dinner brought the event's overall donation total above $1.8 million since 2007.

Through sponsorship donations, ticket sales, silent and live auctions, and raffle ticket sales, a donation of over $95,000 from this year's event will benefit the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) and the Fisher Cats Foundation.

Presented by Northeast Delta Dental, the 2019 dinner celebrated the legendary Red Sox - Yankees Rivalry, and featured two Hall of Fame guest celebrities: Wade Boggs and Goose Gossage. Fans also got autographs and heard stories from 1978 Yankees hero Bucky Dent, 2004 World Series Champion Orlando Cabrera, Fisher Cats All-Star Nash Knight, New Hampshire Legend Chris Carpenter, and several Red Sox Hall of Famers: Bill Lee, Rico Petrocelli, Luis Tiant and Bob Stanley.

During the question and answer session, the players watched a series of highlights from Red Sox - Yankees history, and shared their perspectives on several iconic moments from their careers.

The Fisher Cats begin the 2020 season on a six-game road trip, with New Hampshire's home opener scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

