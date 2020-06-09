Granger Smith to Headline Fourth of July Concert at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - KASE 101 and the Round Rock Express are excited to present Fourth of July with Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr. on Saturday, July 4 at Dell Diamond. The 90-minute concert will be followed by a special Independence Day fireworks show. Gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 p.m. with Granger Smith taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available beginning Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. via RRExpress.com.

"The Fourth of July is always such a special occasion for our organization," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "Although we are disappointed that baseball likely won't be part of our Independence Day festivities this year, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Granger Smith to Dell Diamond. We'd like to thank our great partners at KASE 101 and iHeartRadio for helping provide a safe and fun Fourth of July event."

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July with live music and fireworks at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond capacity will be capped at under 50% to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. Fans will have the option of enjoying the show in either the outfield or the seating bowl.

The outfield at Dell Diamond will be divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and will have a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests.

The safety of guests and staff remains the top priority for all events taking place at Dell Diamond. Express staff interacting with guests will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing and wear appropriate face coverings and gloves at all times. Staff will also have their temperature taken upon arrival at Dell Diamond each day.

"We are eager to create a safe and fun environment for Express fans to come back out to the ballpark and enjoy the Fourth of July with great live music and one of our signature firework shows," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We hope that this Independence Day celebration can help bring a sense of normalcy back to our Central Texas community while ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests and staff."

Over the course of his groundbreaking career, Granger Smith has amassed a massive and rabid audience, now known as "Yee Yee Nation," built through heavy touring and grassroots fan engagement. The flagship artist of BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records, Smith broke onto the national scene with Remington, an album that garnered him the No. 1 smash "Backroad Song." Smith was also awarded a BMI Country Award for writing, producing, publishing and performing "Backroad Song," then followed it with the Top 5 hit, "If The Boot Fits." "Backroad Song" was one of the Top 10 Most Played country singles of 2016 according to Mediabase and has been certified RIAA PLATINUM.

He was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards and was included in the 2017 crop of artists honored during the CRS "New Faces" show. His album When The Good Guys Win spawned the hit "Happens Like That," which peaked at No. 13 on country charts and has been certified RIAA GOLD. Not only has Smith stacked major accolades as an artist, but he also released his first-ever book If You're City, If You're Country, which immediately hit No. 1 on Amazon best-selling lists upon its pre-order announcement.

Smith is also known for his alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. Together, Smith and Dibbles have created a massive online presence. From Smith's YouTube series, "The Smiths" to Dibbles' satirical, gut-busting music videos such as "Country Boy Love," they have generated over one billion online video views and gained over eight million social media followers and counting. They are the proud leaders of "Yee Yee Nation," which has essentially become a community of its own where people share a passion of the outdoors and living life to the fullest.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

