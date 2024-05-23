GrandStand LLC Provides Innovative Baseball Buckets to Prospect League

Prospect League (Prospect) News Release







MAHOMET, Ill. - A new and innovative equipment design will take the field during the 2024 Prospect League season as GrandStand LLC provides its flagship product - GrandStand. The first-of-its-kind product will appear on the field and in dugouts for all 18 Prospect League teams.

"The Prospect League is excited to partner with GrandStand this season," said Prospect League Commissioner David Brauer. "Their innovative baseball buckets provide a more functional design to a standard equipment piece that our teams, coaches, and players will notice in daily use. This new product aligns with The Prospect League's desire to be on the forefront of development."

GrandStand is a new bucket system purposefully built for baseball and softball to maximize practice efficiency and minimize physical strain for participants. GrandStand's patent-pending design greatly reduces stress on the back by eliminating the need to bend over for balls. GrandStand also increases practice efficiency by elevating balls for the user and providing two buckets for more productive drills and quicker ball pickup. Its nested design saves valuable storage and transportation space while providing two seats for coaches or players.

"The Prospect League represents the very best of collegiate summer baseball, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to showcase GrandStand with its teams across the Midwest," said GrandStand Founder and CEO Rod Hainje. "We look forward to GrandStand helping these amazing coaches and athletes as they train in this highly competitive environment."

The Prospect League is a premier summer collegiate baseball league with 18 teams across seven states. After shattering attendance records during the 2023, the League begins its 16th season on May 28. Its origins date back 61 years to the Central Illinois Collegiate League (CICL), one of the NCAA's original summer collegiate leagues beginning in 1963.

