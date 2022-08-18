Grand Slam by Gimenez Lifts DockHounds Past Milkmen

FRANKLIN, WI. - The Lake Country DockHounds took down the Milwaukee Milkmen in a 10-5 victory Wednesday evening.

Milwaukee would score twice in their part of the first inning. After two consecutive walks by DockHounds pitcher Evan Kruczynski, Will Kengor plopped a single into center field. Keon Barnum would ground into a 4-3 double play to score the second run.

Lake Country would get on the board in the third inning. Four consecutive hits for the DockHounds would put runners on frist and second base after Jake Snider was caught stealing. Gabriel Noriega singled to left to score the first run for the 'Hounds.

They would also score four in the fourth frame. Jordan Schaffer knocked in Casey Dykstra with an RBI single. Tristen Carranza notched his third hit in three trips to this point with his own RBI single. Snider scored on a passed ball Carranza scored on another single by Noriega. The score was then 5-2 Lake Country.

Lamar Briggs powered a solo homer in the fifth inning, while the Milkmen scored one as well.

With the bases loaded and one out, Wilfredo Gimenez shined with a grand slam to left field. You can watch the play unfold on the DockHounds Facebook and Instagram pages. The lead increased to 10-3 after six innings.

Milwaukee would plate two in the eighth off a Will Kengor homer, but it wouldn't be enough to come back in the contest.

The winning pitcher was Evan Kruczynski. He went seven complete innings, giving up three runs and five hits. It would be a quality start for the southpaw. A.J. Jones was the losing pitcher for Milwaukee.

The Lake Country DockHounds conclude their four-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Thursday, August 17th. Sam Matheny will be live on the call from Franklin Field.

For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

