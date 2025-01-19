Grand Rapids Gold vs. Greensboro Swarm - Game Highlights
January 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 19, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108
- Gold Fall to the Westchester Knicks 113-127
- Gold Take Their First Loss Of The Regular Season Against The Long Island Nets
- Gold Take Their First Loss of the Regular Season against the Long Island Nets