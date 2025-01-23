Grand Rapids Gold vs. College Park Skyhawks - Game Highlights
January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2025
- Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Suns Defeat Wolves, 119-110 - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Grind out Road Win - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Outpaced by the Squadron - Greensboro Swarm
- Squadron Beat Swarm in Greensboro - Birmingham Squadron
- James Banks III Returns to Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Isaac Jones' 35-Point Showing Leads Stockton Kings to Victory over South Bay Lakers - Stockton Kings
- Wisconsin Puts Brakes on the Cruise - Wisconsin Herd
- Motor City Stopped in Wisconsin - Motor City Cruise
- China Jude Joins Motor City Cruise as President of Business Operations - Motor City Cruise
- Rip City Remix Outshoot the Stars in Home Victory - Rip City Remix
- Sir'Jabari Rice Posts 27 Points in South Bay Defeat - South Bay Lakers
- Stars Split Series with Loss to Remix, 117-95 - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce First-Ever Fan Design Jersey Contest
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109