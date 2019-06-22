Grand Junction Wins Second Straight

June 22, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





The Rockies played spoiler on Friday night as they defeated Rocky Mountain 8-5 in the Vibes' inaugural home opener at UChealth Park in Colorado Springs.

Julio Carreras jumpstarted the offense early with an inside-the-park home run to right field and would then come across to score in the third when Brenton Doyle whacked his second long-ball of the year.

Rocky Mountain would push across two in the bottom of the seventh to cut their deficit to two, but Grand Junction would reinforce the lead with a Walking Cabrera two-RBI single in the top of the eighth.

Eric Hepple would secure the save in the bottom of the ninth and help Anderson Bido earn his first win of the season after tossing two scoreless with four strikeouts.

Vibes' starter Cam Robinson allowed six earned in his five innings pitched and took his first loss of the year.

Rocky Mountain will host game two of the three-game series tomorrow with Anderson Amarista set to start for the Rockies and Blake Lillis on the hill for the Vibes.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.