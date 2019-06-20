Grand Junction Loses Heartbreaker at Home

Grand Junction's late inning rally fell short as they lost their home opener to the Rocky Mountain Vibes 7-5 at Suplizio Field Tuesday night. Both teams will face off tomorrow night before traveling to Colorado Springs for a three-game set.

The Vibes pulled ahead early in the game plating a run in the third and fourth before breaking the game open with four runs in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead.

Grand Junction started rallying in the 7th with hometown kid Owen Taylor hit a solo shot to right to put the first Rockies' run on the board. Eddy Diaz led off the bottom of the eighth with a double before Brenton Doyle drew a walk. Diaz would come in to score on a single from Ronaiker Palma before Walking Cabrera drew a walk to load the bases. This prompted a Rocky Mountain pitching change.

As the first batter to face Jose Alberro, Todd Isaacs stepped into the box and hit a single to third baseman Bryan Torres who threw the ball away allowing three runs to cross the plate. A strikeout ended the rally with the Rockies trailing the Vibes 7-5.

In the ninth, Diaz and Julio Carreras both singled to put two base runners aboard for Grand Junction. On a strikeout, the pair moved up a base on a double steal. With two outs, Yolki Pena then grounded out to end the game.

Vibes' starter Carlos Luna picked up the win pitching five innings allowing three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts. Arman Sabouri was credited with the save pitching for an inning allowing two hits and striking out two. Rockies pitcher Blair Calvo was tagged with the loss pitching three innings allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

