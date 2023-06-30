Gragg and Hancock Duel; Travs Walk off with 2-1 Win

North Little Rock, AR - Cardinals RHP Logan Gragg and Travelers RHP Emerson Hancock dueled back and forth through their starts, neither yielding an earned run, but Arkansas (2-1, 47-25) walked off in the 9th with a 2-1 win against Springfield (1-2, 35-37) at Dickey Stephens Park on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Prelander Berroa (3-1)

L - RHP Chris Roycroft (2-2)

Notables:

RHP Logan Gragg closed an outstanding month of June with his sixth-straight 6.0+ inning outing, going 6.0 frames with just one unearned run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts... Gragg went 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA through five starts in June, tossing at least 6.0 innings in each... RF Jose Alvarez plated the Cardinals lone run with an RBI double in the 7th that brought home LF Noah Mendlinger, who had also doubled... 3B Jacob Buchberger also added a double... Arkansas RHP Emerson Hancock dueled with Gragg with 6.0 scoreless frames, striking out five and allowing three hits.

On Deck:

-Saturday, July 1, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (7-2, 4.53) @ ARK RHP Kyle Tyler (4-6, 6.64)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

