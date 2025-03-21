Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Graeme Hossack Hero HL

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


It's not often Graeme Hossack goes off for a hat trick but when he does it's a thing of beauty

3 goals, 2 assists & 13 loose balls for the Cyborg in the Halifax Thunderbirds' win over Ottawa.

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Halifax Thunderbirds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central