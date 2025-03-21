Graeme Hossack Hero HL

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It's not often Graeme Hossack goes off for a hat trick but when he does it's a thing of beauty

3 goals, 2 assists & 13 loose balls for the Cyborg in the Halifax Thunderbirds' win over Ottawa.

