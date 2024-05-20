Grab Your Seats for Just $12 Exclusive Ticket Special for Home Opener

The Willmar Stingers have announced today a ticket offer that fans won't be able to refuse!

In celebration of the 15th season of Stingers Baseball, fans can purchase Home Opener tickets for unbelievable "Turn Back the Clock" pricing.

For just $12 total plus tax, fans can purchase (4) Home Opener McDonald's Reserved tickets for Wednesday, May 29th by simply submitting a picture of themselves taken at the ballpark over the past 14 years.

To take advantage of this offer, fans just need to submit a photo via Stingers website and or social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram) and a Stingers representative will follow-up to take advantage of this great offer.

The Stingers look forward to seeing the photos taken over the years at the Bee Hive since 2010!

For more information, please call the Willmar Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010 and for other stories on the Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

