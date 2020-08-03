"Grab a Seat" at Frontier Field with Fan Cutout Pack

The Blue Jays Depth Squad has taken over Frontier Field for the remainder of the summer and they want an audience! In accordance with local health and safety guidelines, fans will not be permitted inside Frontier Field for any of their workouts, however, Red Wings fans can still be represented at the ballpark by purchasing a Fan Cutout Pack!

A Fan Cutout Pack is $60 and includes four (4) tickets good for any 2021 Red Wings home game and a 24" x 17" cutout. Additional cutouts can be purchased for $35. The deadline to purchase is Friday, August 14.

HOW WILL I SEE MY CUTOUT?

1. A photo of your cutout in the seats at Frontier Field will be emailed to you.

2. One social media post on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram will include your cutout at Frontier Field.

3. You will get to keep your cutout at the end of the summer. Your cutout along with your four ticket vouchers can be picked up at the ballpark beginning on Monday, October 5.

HOW DO I SUBMIT A PHOTO?

After ordering your pack online, send your photo via email to [emailÂ protected].

WHAT ARE THE PHOTO GUIDELINES?

1. Photos from mobile devices will work fine. Submit the photo in the largest possible size.

2. One person per cutout.

3. Photos should be in a vertical/portrait format from the waist up

4. Preferred file size is 2448px X 3264px at a 72 DPI. Smaller files may appear blurry.

5. If there are multiple people in the photo, please crop the photo to the person from the waist up you would like to be the Fan Cutout.

6. The Red Wings reserve the right to reject any submission for inappropriateness. Fans will be notified/refunded if this is the case.

THE FOLLOWING ARE PROHIBITED:

1. Commercial advertisements, including slogans, websites and phone numbers

2. Social media handles and hashtags

3. Statements or endorsements of political issues or candidates

4. Third party logos/branding

5. Images that include obscene, explicit, discriminatory, derogatory, offensive, or otherwise inappropriate content are strictly prohibited and will be rejected.

