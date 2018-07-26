Grab a Piece of Rockford IceHogs History with a Game-Used Jersey
July 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Own a piece of Rockford IceHogs history with game-worn and game-issued jerseys from the record-setting 2017-18 season and the push into the Western Conference Finals!
Select jerseys are posted for online auction at the IceHogs eBay store each week with the final auction concluding on Sept. 27. Each auction begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and ends the following Thursday at the same time.
This summer's set of game-issued sweaters features a combination of the IceHogs' white and red jerseys, several black and red practice jerseys and a limited number of alternate, grey-colored jerseys. Notable sweaters for the auction include game-worn jerseys from Cody Franson, John Hayden, Matthew Highmore, Vinnie Hinostroza and Tyler Sikura.
In addition, several jerseys from the 2016-17 season will also be available for auction.
Each jersey includes a certificate of authenticity, and several sweaters also feature an autograph from the corresponding player.
The following is the remaining schedule for each jersey for this year's auction! Don't miss out!
PLAYER JERSEY
July 26 Louis White Game
Sikura Grey Alt.
Samuelsson White Game
Olczyk Red Practice
Fortin Red Game
Tomkins Black Practice
Maksimovich Grey Alt.
DiDomenico Black Practice
Aug. 2 Knott Red Game
Noel Red Practice
Kero Grey Alt.
Dahlstrom White Game
Gilbert Black Practice
Gustafsson Red Game
Kampf White Game
Bouma Black Practice
Aug. 9 Bondra White Game
Forsling Grey Alt.
Pelletier White Game
Press Red Practice
Jurco Red Game
Svedberg White Game
Wideman Black Practice
Berube Grey Alt.
Aug. 16 From Black Practice
Hinostroza White Game
Valleau Grey Alt.
Dauphin Red Game
Iacopelli Red Practice
Clendening White Game
Robin Norell Red Game
Fortin Grey Alt.
Aug. 23 Snuggerud Red Game
Kampf Black Practice
Kero Red Practice
Anselmini Grey Alt.
DiDomenico White Game
Raddysh Grey Alt.
Sikura White Game
Gustafsson Red Practice
Aug. 30 Peeters Red Practice (16-17)
Louis Grey Alt.
Tomkins White Game
Bondra Red Game
Noel Grey Alt.
Bouma Grey Alt.
Jurco Black Practice
Press White Game
Sept. 6 Hildebrand Cream (16-17)
Knott Red Game
Franson Grey Alt.
Tuulola Black Practice
DiDomenico Grey Alt.
Norell White Game
Pelletier Red Practice
Forlsing Red Game
Sept. 13 Snuggerud White Game
Gustafsson Grey Alt.
Kampf Red Practice
Kero White Game
Iacopelli Black Practice
Samuelsson Grey Alt.
Hinostroza Red Game
Fortin White Game
Sept. 20 Carrick Cream (16-17)
Gilbert Red Game
Tuulola Grey Alt.
Berube Red Practice
Dahlstrom Red Game
From White Game
Sikura White Game
Pelletier Grey Alt.
*Jerseys up for auction are subject to change
Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now:
Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs' 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 13 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.
