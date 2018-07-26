Grab a Piece of Rockford IceHogs History with a Game-Used Jersey

Own a piece of Rockford IceHogs history with game-worn and game-issued jerseys from the record-setting 2017-18 season and the push into the Western Conference Finals!

Select jerseys are posted for online auction at the IceHogs eBay store each week with the final auction concluding on Sept. 27. Each auction begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and ends the following Thursday at the same time.

This summer's set of game-issued sweaters features a combination of the IceHogs' white and red jerseys, several black and red practice jerseys and a limited number of alternate, grey-colored jerseys. Notable sweaters for the auction include game-worn jerseys from Cody Franson, John Hayden, Matthew Highmore, Vinnie Hinostroza and Tyler Sikura.

In addition, several jerseys from the 2016-17 season will also be available for auction.

Each jersey includes a certificate of authenticity, and several sweaters also feature an autograph from the corresponding player.

The following is the remaining schedule for each jersey for this year's auction! Don't miss out!

PLAYER JERSEY

July 26 Louis White Game

Sikura Grey Alt.

Samuelsson White Game

Olczyk Red Practice

Fortin Red Game

Tomkins Black Practice

Maksimovich Grey Alt.

DiDomenico Black Practice

Aug. 2 Knott Red Game

Noel Red Practice

Kero Grey Alt.

Dahlstrom White Game

Gilbert Black Practice

Gustafsson Red Game

Kampf White Game

Bouma Black Practice

Aug. 9 Bondra White Game

Forsling Grey Alt.

Pelletier White Game

Press Red Practice

Jurco Red Game

Svedberg White Game

Wideman Black Practice

Berube Grey Alt.

Aug. 16 From Black Practice

Hinostroza White Game

Valleau Grey Alt.

Dauphin Red Game

Iacopelli Red Practice

Clendening White Game

Robin Norell Red Game

Fortin Grey Alt.

Aug. 23 Snuggerud Red Game

Kampf Black Practice

Kero Red Practice

Anselmini Grey Alt.

DiDomenico White Game

Raddysh Grey Alt.

Sikura White Game

Gustafsson Red Practice

Aug. 30 Peeters Red Practice (16-17)

Louis Grey Alt.

Tomkins White Game

Bondra Red Game

Noel Grey Alt.

Bouma Grey Alt.

Jurco Black Practice

Press White Game

Sept. 6 Hildebrand Cream (16-17)

Knott Red Game

Franson Grey Alt.

Tuulola Black Practice

DiDomenico Grey Alt.

Norell White Game

Pelletier Red Practice

Forlsing Red Game

Sept. 13 Snuggerud White Game

Gustafsson Grey Alt.

Kampf Red Practice

Kero White Game

Iacopelli Black Practice

Samuelsson Grey Alt.

Hinostroza Red Game

Fortin White Game

Sept. 20 Carrick Cream (16-17)

Gilbert Red Game

Tuulola Grey Alt.

Berube Red Practice

Dahlstrom Red Game

From White Game

Sikura White Game

Pelletier Grey Alt.

*Jerseys up for auction are subject to change

Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs' 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 13 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

