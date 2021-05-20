Gotta's Clutch Triple Sends Birds to First Win

SIOUX FALLS - Nick Gotta smacked a two-out, two-RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth to break open a tie game and send the Sioux Falls Canaries to a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Wednesday. The win was the first of the season for Sioux Falls. The Birds look for the series win over Winnipeg Thursday at 7:05.

Carlos Pimentel got the start for the Canaries and struck out eight in five innings of two-run ball. The starter allowed a two-run homer to Tyler Hill in the first but rebounded well with four straight zeroes to close the appearance. Kevin Folman fired two scoreless innings in relief before Robbie Gordon left the bases full to keep the game tied 3-3 in the eighth. Caleb Frare earned his first Canaries save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Birds' bats rallied in the bottom half of the opening inning on an RBI single by Jabari Henry and an RBI walk by Mike Hart to tie the game 2-2. The Canaries took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Logan Landon.

Sioux Falls notched the win despite being outhit 8-7. Mitch Glasser scored twice for the Canaries. He doubled in the eighth inning and crossed the plate as the go-ahead run. Raul Navarro recorded a pair of hits for the Goldeyes. Each team left nine men on base.

Gotta's go-ahead triple came on a full-count offering in the ninth from John Gorman (0-1), who suffered the loss for Winnipeg. The Canaries will start southpaw Ty Culbreth in the rubber match Thursday evening. Winnipeg is expected to start right-handed hurler Joey Gonzalez. A live stream will be available via aabaseball.tv, and Birds fans can tune in on Fox Sports 98.1 KWSN.

