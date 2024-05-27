Gotham FC's Bruninha Called up to Brazil for International Duty

May 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that defender Bruninha has been called up to the Brazil Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies against Jamaica on June 1 and June 4.

This season with Gotham FC, Bruninha has started in six of the 10 games she has appeared in, recording 564 minutes played and an impressive 81.2% passing accuracy.

On the international scene, Brununha was a member of the Brazilian squad that competed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

After the international break, Gotham FC will return home to Red Bull Arena to host Angel City on Saturday, June 8, with kickoff set for 12:30 pm ET.

